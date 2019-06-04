Lock & Dam 15 rollers out of water for 81 consecutive days!

Don’t mess with the Mississippi!

Today marks the 81st consecutive day that the rollers at Lock and Dam 15 have been out of the water due to the high levels on the river! In 2001 the rollers were out for 37 days.

A lot of people wonder about the purpose of the lock and dam system on America’s greatest waterway. These are NOT flood control dams, so when the river is at flood the best thing to do is get the rollers up and out of the way to keep the structures from suffering damage from the huge increase in pressure that the high water develops. These are navigation dams put in place to ensure that each pool behind each dam can maintain enough of a water level to provide tows and barges with at least a 9 foot minimum channel for passage.

The Army Corps Of Engineers reminds boaters and paddlers to stay clear of restricted areas around these structures when the water is high, AND low, but especially now that the flooding is causing extremely dangerous currents and whirlpools in the vicinity of the dams.