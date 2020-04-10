Lock and Dam 14 Auxiliary Lock to remain closed

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have announced the Rock Island District will not be opening the auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14.

This is due to ongoing construction and concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

The opening for the auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley was scheduled on Memorial Day. The date of the anticipated opening is not known at this time.

"Recreational boaters wishing to pass through the locks are permitted to use the main lock chamber, located closer to the center of the river channel," officials said in a release. "The main lock chamber is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The Rock Island District regrets any inconvenience caused by this closure and continues to keep the safety and health of our visitors and employees as our top priority.

For up-to-date navigation information, visit the Rock Island District’s lock status website.