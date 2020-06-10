Lock and Dam 14 reopens auxiliary lock

Repairs are complete and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will reopen the auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14 on the Mississippi River Saturday, June 12. That means no more long wait times to use the commercial lock between barges.

The auxiliary lock will be available for recreational traffic from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 7, 2020.

Hours on July 3 and Sept. 7 will be extended to noon to 10 p.m. in order to accommodate holiday boaters. The lock will also remain open until midnight Friday, August 14, during the annual Tugfest fireworks.

One thing to make note of. the Corps says it will no longer designate the three-mile channel upstream from the auxiliary lock as a no wake zone. “No wake” buoys will no longer be placed in the LeClaire Canal, which is a popular place to anchor, swim or paddleboard because of its calm water.

The Army Corps of Engineers says according to federal law, boaters are still not supposed to create a wake near anchored vessels or swimmers in the water.

