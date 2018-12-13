Locomotive used to carry Pres. George H.W. Bush to his final resting spot passes through the QC area

The locomotive that pulled the funeral train used to transport President George H.W. Bush to his final resting spot traveled through the Quad Cities area Thursday night.

TV6 viewer Austin Halcomb sent us video of the locomotive as it made its way through Clinton, Iowa. According to the website Heritage Units, which tracks the train's location, it also made stops in Cedar Rapids and Morrison, Ill. as it made its way east. Based on Union Pacific tracks, the locomotive will likely make stops in Sterling and Dixon on its way to Chicago.

The locomotive is currently on a cross-country trip to visit Union Pacific facilities, allowing employees and the public to see it firsthand.

The blue-and-gray locomotive is painted to resemble Air Force One. It was used to transport the body of the 41st President from Houston where his family held a funeral to College Station, where he was buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.