Long Grove dairy farmer says people aren’t buying milk anymore

Two major US dairy businesses have filed for bankruptcy protection over recent months.

Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed in November and Borden, another milk producer, filed most recently.

TV6 spoke to a Long Grove dairy farmer about how it's affecting his business during a meeting for local farmers on Tuesday.

Jean Newell, a dairy farmer from Long Grove, Iowa has been in the dairy farming business for 65 years.

He said fewer people are drinking cow's milk and more are starting to drink things like almond milk instead.

Newell said it’s a tough spot to be in right now, but he won’t be in it for too much longer.

“It’s awful hard not to be pessimistic but we farmers are always optimistic. I continue to be that way,” Newell said. “However, it’s probably easier for me to say that because I’m reaching the end of my farming career.”

He said dairy products like cheese are doing fine, but it's the milk people are not drinking that’s causing dairy businesses to file for bankruptcy protection.

“The other milk products we put in the foods and all that are still doing alright, but the fluid milk has dropped off so terrifically in the last 25 years,” Newell said. “People just aren’t drinking fluid milk.”