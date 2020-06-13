Long Grove's Strawberry Stampede to go on this weekend with extra precautions

The Strawberry Stampede in Long Grove will still take place this weekend, but it's being re-imagined to help keep everyone safe. In order to keep social distancing, the race is being split up over three days.

Organizers posted on Facebook asking people to not show up all at once or it will defeat the purpose. Strawberry Stampede Race Director Scott Hoag says, "people are hungry to have something to come to, and safely able to come to. We went through all the right channels, we went through a lot of effort to make it safe for everybody by spreading it out and we have markers everywhere for social distancing. But they actually have something to come to. When you do something virtually, basically they are doing it around their own house. They have something to come to and it meant a lot to us this year to preserve this much normalcy as much as possible for this long time event that people have been loving for 36 years."

They're open Saturday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. , and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.