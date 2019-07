Longhorn Steakhouse is launching a special dessert to beat the heat and they are using meat!

The restaurant chain is launching steak and bourbon ice cream with bits of steak, swirls of bourbon caramel and its signature char seasoning.

Longhorn has promoted its steaks as fresh and never frozen, but this sweet and savory dish will be an exception. The ice cream is available in select longhorn restaurants nationwide.

For more information and to find a participating restaurant, click here