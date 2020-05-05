Longtime Augustana basketball coach Grey Giovanine announces retirement

Release Courtesy of Augustana College:

Rock Island, IL- After 21 seasons as Head Coach of the Augustana men’s basketball program, Grey Giovanine

announced his retirement on Tuesday. Under Giovanine’s guidance, the Vikings posted a 433-150 (.743) record, won 10

College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championships and six conference tournament titles and made 10 trips to the

NCAA Division III Tournament—including two appearances in the national championship game.

“After much reflection, prayerful consideration and discussion with family,” said Giovanine, “I have decided that it is time

for me to conclude my coaching tenure at Augustana.”

The winningest coach in program history added, “The decision comes with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all of

the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place. My

thanks to the students, faculty, staff, administration, community, media and especially the young men I’ve been

privileged to work with. I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I remain in good health, and while I

don’t expect coaching to be a part of what lies ahead, Kelly and I look forward to the next chapters to come.”

Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski, who indicated a nationwide search is planned to find Giovanine’s successor,

reflected on the veteran coach’s tenure. “Grey’s accomplishments at Augustana have been remarkable—the list of team

achievements is impressive, especially when you consider the level of parity that exists today in small college sports.

Grey’s drive, enthusiasm and passion were ever-present, whether it was during a game, practice or in the recruiting

process. In the final analysis, Grey's biggest mark on the program was the number of people that he impacted and how

he effectively used the platform of basketball to teach critically important life lessons.”

In his 21 seasons at the helm, Giovanine cemented the Viking program as one of the very best at the NCAA Division III

level. For five seasons, from 2014-19, his teams went 131-26 and advanced at least as far as the national sweet sixteen

each year. During that time, Augustana became the first program ever to capture five consecutive CCIW championships

and the first to be ranked in D3hoops.com’s final top five for five straight years. The Vikings’ 17 NCAA Tournament wins

over those five seasons were the most by any program at any level of competition.

Giovanine’s 2014-15 squad went 27-5 and advanced all the way to the Division III title game. Behind a tremendous

senior class, his 2015-16 outfit equaled the best record in program history, going 29-2 and reaching the national quarterfinals. Despite losing his top six scorers from that team, the veteran coach led his 2016-17 squad to 24-9 record

and Augustana’s second national title game appearance in three years. The Vikings were 25-6 national quarterfinalists in

2017-18 and went 26-4 and reached the round of 16 in 2018-19.

Giovanine was named national Coach of the Year by Basketball Times in 2015 and 2019 and by D3hoops.com in 2017. He

was also D3hoops.com’s Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2011 and its Central Region Coach of the Year in 2017.

A nine-time CCIW Coach of the Year, Giovanine led his teams to a 214-88 (.709) record in league play. His ten regular

season titles are the second-most in conference history and he’s third all-time in wins and fourth in winning percentage

among coaches with more than one season of service. His six conference tournament championships are the most in

league history.

Giovanine came to Augustana after six seasons as head coach at NCAA Division I Lamar. While in Beaumont, Texas, he

led the Cardinals to three straight winning seasons for the first time in over a decade, including a 17-11 record in his final

campaign in 1998-99. After going 10-15 in his first season in Rock Island, his Vikings never failed to win at least 16

games overall and posted 20 consecutive winning records in CCIW play—the longest such streak in league history.