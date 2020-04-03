Longtime KWQC reporter/anchor Fran Riley has passed away

It’s with great sadness to report the loss of a member of the KWQC-TV family. Fran Riley passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Fran retired in Nov. 2019, after a 46-year career in broadcasting--25 of those years spent at TV6.

He started reporting at his college radio station and moved to the Quad Cities in 1978. After working in radio and television as a sportscaster, Fran demonstrated his charisma and storytelling talent working as a weekend news anchor and reporter for KWQC. Most recently, he reported on interesting people and places through his franchise, Fran Riley Features.

Fran was born in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated with honors from Emerson College in Boston. During his career, Fran has been honored with awards for sports and feature reporting. He also received the Wilbur Foundation Award in 2006 and 2007, which is a national recognition by the Religious Communicators Council.

Fran was a man of strong faith and ‘walked-the-walk’. While working in a stressful, deadline-oriented business, Fran was always professional and kind. He was respected by his co-workers and those in the community he served.

“Fran’s ability to inspire others through his work – and to treat everyone around him with kindness and respect – is part of his KWQC TV6 legacy,” said KWQC Vice President/General Manager Sue Ramsett.

Upon his retirement, KWQC presented Fran with a plaque naming the news conference room in his honor. The Plaque reads, “It got me to thinking”, a phrase Fran often used as he contributed news coverage ideas during daily editorial news meetings.

KWQC News Director Stephane Hedrick reflected on the loss and how Fran will be remembered,

“He sat in our newsroom and witnessed light moments, victories, heartaches, fallout and constant evolution of the business he loved, but through it all, Fran bore witness to kindness, patience and humility.”

Fran leaves behind his wife, Marilyn-Korthaus Riley and an adult daughter, Andrea.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Halligan McCabe Funeral Home

