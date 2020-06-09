Longtime TV6 news anchor Don Rhyne has passed away

We have lost another member of the TV6 family. A longtime news anchor, Don Rhyne, has passed away.

Don Rhyne of Davenport worked at TV6 from 1962 to 1990 and passed away at the age of 84. (KWQC)

Rhyne started working at then, WOC-TV, in 1962 and remained until 1990.

In 2009, we reported on his legacy as part of the station's 60th Anniversary coverage when he remarked on the evolution of the broadcast news industry.

"I've made the comment, we'd try something, if it worked, we'd keep it in. If it didn't, we're try something else," Rhyne said.

Rhyne said back then, reporting mainly focused on lights and sirens and politics, but not much in the way of human interest. The biggest local story he said he covered was probably the Mississippi River flood of 1965.

For almost three decades, Rhyne made his mark in local TV news

and he said it was a privilege to sit in the anchor chair.

"Privilege probably covers. Terrifying comes to mind, too," Rhyne said.

After retirement, he was reminded that news was still in his blood.

"If something really outrageous is going on, you kind of wish you were in the middle of it," he added.

Paula Sands, who at age 25 started working on the 10 o'clock news with Rhyne during the 1980s, remembers him as the "Dean of the Quad Cities TV market".

She says "He always treated me with kindness and respect; guiding me in my writing and delivery with the kind of instruction I couldn't get anywhere else."

She added, "It sure is hard to lose the old guard of our broadcasting profession."

Don Rhyne passed away Monday at the age of 84. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home in Davenport.

