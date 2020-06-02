Longtime leader at WIU QC campus is replaced

A change in leadership at the Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus in Moline. Dr. Joe Rives has been replaced.

According to a statement issued Monday to employees, Interim President Martin Abraham named Kristi Mindrup WIU-QC Interim Administrator, effective immediately.

She replaces Rives, who had served as the WIU-Quad Cities Vice President.

Prior to the appointment, Dr. Mindrup has served as the Assistant Vice President for Quad Cities Academic Affairs since August, 2009.

