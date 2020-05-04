Look Up! Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak this week as we pass through debris from Halley's Comet. While our viewing conditions won't be great tonight or Tuesday night, we may get a break on Wednesday. As many as 30 meteors per hour will be visible, but overall conditions won't be a goods as in past years due the phase of the moon.

Of course you will want get away from city lights and best viewing times are between midnight & 4AM. You will want to look towards the Aquarius constellation for best viewing as well.