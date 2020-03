This weekend is looking warmer and warmer by the day. Saturday will produce highs near 60° in many areas along and south of I-80. Sunday, though, looks to be even nicer. It appears for our 3rd Sunday in a row we will hit highs in the mid 60s or higher! The record high for Sunday is 79° set back in 2000, so we won't be quite that warm, but it sure will feel like spring.