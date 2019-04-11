Looking for a beach vacation? A Davenport lake has been named in the top 10 family friendly beaches

If you’re looking for a beach getaway this summer, you don’t have to travel far. Davenport’s West Lake has been named in the top ten best family-friendly beaches for 2019.

Yes, Davenport.

The website said West Lake Beach is best for families with babies and toddlers, offering “a separate, shallow swimming area for little ones.”

Family Vacation Critic ranked the beach the sixth best in the country for more than just its offering for babies and families saying the beach offers “every single amenity families seek (and then some).”

West Lake Beach ranked better than Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, MD., Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, ME., Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, OR., and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore – Porter, IN.

Dohney State Beach in Dana Point, CA., ranked as the top family-friendly beach in the country for 2019. The website said it made the top spot because of its surfing. Navarre Beach in Navarre Beach, Fl. Made the second spot because of few crowds.

