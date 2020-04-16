Los Angeles Rams’ Brian Allen becomes 1st known NFL player with coronavirus

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first known active NFL player to contract the virus.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, 24, is recovering well after testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Sean McVay. (Source: Los Angeles Rams/CNN)

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news Wednesday night, according to NFL.com. He says the 24-year-old Allen, who started 10 games last year, is recovering well.

"I think we all understand the severity of what this has meant for some people. Fortunately for Brian, he's on the road to recovery. I think he did a great job of letting us know right away, so we could be timely in our response and making sure that we didn't expose anybody else," said McVay in a segment on "FOX Football Now."

Allen, who’s preparing for his third season as a pro, was undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury at the Rams’ training facility during his offseason when he began to feel symptoms, according to ESPN.

Those symptoms reportedly included a sore throat, fatigue, headaches and loss of his senses of smell and taste.

The training facility was closed for two weeks and cleaned thoroughly. It will reopen soon for players who need rehab.

In March, 56-year-old Sean Payton, the head coach for the New Orleans Saints, became the first NFL figure to test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.