Lost FOT parade balloon location still a mystery

Saturday morning during the Festival of Trees parade in downtown Davenport, a balloon that had just finished the route was being secured with sandbags when it managed to escape its handlers.

The white orb marked with the Regional Development Authority (RDA) logo was small in comparison to the major floats on display, but large enough to become a spectacle as it drifted upward into the overcast sky and eventually out of sight.

Its whereabouts are still unknown as of Tuesday evening.

As it turns out, this was not the only balloon launched from the area Saturday morning as just five hours earlier the National Weather Service (NWS) office in the Quad Cities had sent up a weather balloon to collect data.

“Winds aloft were generally from the south according to the weather balloon we launched Saturday morning,” the NWS told KWQC.

“If it stayed in the air long enough, [it could come down] somewhere towards Dubuque [Iowa] or Galena [Illinois] area.”

However, the NWS said it would be difficult to predict a landing site because many variables come into play including contents and construction material.

The owner, the Quad City Arts, told KWQC the balloon, which cost around $1,500, was 10 feet in diameter, filled with helium, and made of PVC.

According to the BBC’s Science Focus magazine, another factor that could determine the floating sphere’s final resting place is Archimedes' principle stating balloons will stop rising once their density matches the surrounding air.

Toy balloons will burst at around six miles up while the professional meteorological variety can reach heights of nearly 19 miles, according to Science Focus.

While the parade balloon’s whereabouts may forever remain a mystery, some hope for closure.

“If someone finds [the lost balloon] we’d love to hear from them,” said Quad City Arts Exec. Dir. Kevin Maynard.