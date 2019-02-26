Lost wedding ring is reunited with late couple's son in Galesburg

A long lost wedding ring has been reunited to a late couple's son in Galesburg.

Galesburg police say Evidence Sergeant Bryan Anderson had located a wedding ring that was in the evidence vault "for many years". While no one knows how the ring came into the possession of the Galesburg Police Department, Sgt. Anderson took it upon himself to find the ring's owner.

Officials with the department say he did extensive research through courthouse wedding files from the 1940s after finding a set of initials and a date inscribed inside the ring.

After researching, Sgt. Anderson found the couple who the ring belonged to, had passed away. He then began to track the lives of the couple and found information on their children. After finding the information, Sgt. Anderson searched obituaries, probate records and other sources and located the son of the couple.

Police say the son drove to Galesburg the next day and got the ring from the police department.

Police say the son wrote a letter to Sgt. Anderson, thanking him. He said while the ring has little monetary value, it has "enormous personal and family meaning."