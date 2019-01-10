Lottery Ticket Theft in East Moline

The Quad City Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect that stole $200 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets at the Git-N-Go at 1104 Avenue of the Cities.

The tickets were stolen on December 20, 2018, around 1:00 a.m.

The suspect entered the store and asked for $200 worth of lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes. The clerk then placed the tickets on the counter, turned around to grab the cigarettes. During that time, the suspect grabbed the lottery tickets and ran out of the store without paying for them.

If you can identify this person, please call the Quad City Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the P3 Tips App on your smartphone. You could earn a cash reward.