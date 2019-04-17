Loud boom sounds in QC cause confusion

People for miles around the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities reported hearing loud boom-like sounds on two occasions Wednesday morning.

The sounds were heard at around 7:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

“What were those big loud booms in downtown Davenport or Bettendorf this morning,” Brian Dichiser wondered aloud on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Zac Doyle commented on Dichiser’s post, “I can hear [the boom sounds] all the way out by East Moline and Silvis.”

The Davenport Police Department tells KWQC officers responded to the areas of 1500 Elm Street Wednesday morning on a report of “loud booms that was further described as fireworks”, but upon arriving “the source of the booms was not located.”

It turns out the sounds were that of cannon fire coming from the Rock Island Arsenal as part of a First Army Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony.

Responding to an inquiry from KWQC, a spokesperson said First Army issued a public advisory last Friday that the event, for which honorary cannon fire is customary, would be occurring Wednesday morning.

Even though advance notice for such ceremonies is typically posted, the thunderous cannon fire, which people several miles away from the Arsenal have reported hearing, has also caused confusion in the Quad Cities before.