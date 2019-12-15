Louisa County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man last seen near Wapello

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office confirms they are looking for a missing man, last seen Wednesday, December 11 by a neighbor.

David Anthony Rice was reported missing, last seen wearing a brown Carhartt and/or a red flannel shirt with black sweatpants.

He was last seen by his family at his cabin near Wapello on December 8 before a neighbor reported seeing him on December 11.

According to a post from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, Rice is six feet tall, with a thin build, a prosthetic on his right leg, and has long dark hair and a long beard, also grey and dark in color.

Family tells the Louisa County Sheriff's Office Rice had a stroke last year and does not drive or get around well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (319)-523-8326.

