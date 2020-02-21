Louisa County Sheriff's Office receives report of person impersonating officer

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says it has received a report of a person impersonating an officer that is similar to incidents previously reported to Muscatine law enforcement agencies.

Officials say on Feb. 18, between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., a black sedan tried to conduct a traffic stop on the complainant's vehicle on County Road X17, near the intersection of 140th Street near Columbus City, Iowa.

The complainant was aware of the reports from Muscatine and did not pull over for the sedan. The sedan then left the area.

Officials say they were told the sedan had red and blue emergency lights which were activated in an attempt to pull the complainant over.

Anyone with similar, unreported incidents or information pertaining to this report is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 319-523-4371.