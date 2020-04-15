Louisa County reports 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 148 associated with Tyson plant

Officials in Louisa County have announced they have a total of 166 positive cases of COVID-19, 148 of those are associated with the Columbus Junction Tyson plant outbreak.

Of those with the COVID-19, officials say 37 have recovered.

"Both the State and local health departments have been working closely with Tyson on increased testing efforts to identify positive cases and their contacts in order to reduce community spread associated with this outbreak," officials said in the release. "While most of our cases are associated with this outbreak, it remains important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals."

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.