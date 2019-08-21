Loved ones remember Trudy Appleby at annual vigil 23 years after her disappearance

Family and friends of Trudy Appleby held a vigil marking 23 years of her disappearance at the First Baptist Church in East Moline on Wednesday.

Trudy was last seen on Campbell's Island in East Moline on August 21,1996.

Police said Trudy’s case is still active because they often receive tips and are finding out more information about the case.

"There's not a person that spends six months in the Quad Cities and doesn't know about Trudy Appleby and that's by design,” said Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin.

Family members said they’ve come to the same church every year to remember Trudy.

"Every year it seems like we shouldn't be here again but here we are,” said Trudy’s Uncle Ray Eddleman.

Friends of Trudy said they are still motivated to find Trudy after 23 years because they want answers.

“Just because she doesn't have a voice anymore doesn't mean we are going to stop being her voice,” said Trudy’s best friend Amber Dunlap.

The pastor who lead the vigil service this year was the same pastor who lead the first vigil after Trudy’s disappearance. Dan Yeager, pastor of the First Baptist Church said he thinks police are getting closer to finding out more answers.

"After the first time I hoped that would've been it but I hear that detectives are getting closer to making an announcement so maybe this could be the last vigil we have for Trudy."

This year’s vigil was extra special because Trudy’s cousin, Halie Parkinson, shared a documentary she created about Trudy’s disappearance called, “Waiting for Trudy.”

Parkinson created the documentary in the hope that people will watch it and get inspired to help bring her back home.

You can watch it here. to learn more about her disappearance.

If you have any information about Trudy’s disappearance you can reach out to Crime Stoppers or Moline police.