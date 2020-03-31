Loveland Community House & Museum damaged in Dixon, Illinois; police search for suspects

Do you recognize these suspects? If so, you're asked to call the police.

Police with the Dixon Police Department in Illinois posted these photos to Facebook on Tuesday. They're asking for help from the public in identifying them.

Police say this is in connection to a recent criminal damage that happened at the Loveland Community House & Museum on West 2nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

