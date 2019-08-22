Love's Travel Stops opens in Atkinson, Illinois; Love's to donate $2,000 to community

A new travel stop has opened in Atkinson, Illinois and it's the Love's Travel Stops.

“We’re excited to open our 20th store in Illinois and fourth this year,” said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love’s. “Atkinson is a great location in a heavily traveled corridor and this store is packed with amenities to accommodate traffic.”

It is located on I-80 and State Street. This new opening has brought 60 jobs to Henry County and 137 truck and 73 car parking spots.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday and donate $2,000 to the community which will be split between Foster Hope Inc. and Sol’s Legacy Ministries.

The Atkinson location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities for customers to enjoy such as:

• Chester’s Chicken.

• Godfather’s Pizza.

• Subway.

• Eight diesel bays.

• Seven showers.

• Laundry facilities.

• CAT scale.

• On-site Speedco.

• Mobile to Go Zone.

• Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

• Brand-name snacks.

