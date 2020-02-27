Lowe's is looking to hire 350 associates throughout Iowa and Illinois

Nationwide, Lowe's is looking to hire 50,000 jobs. According to officials with the company, 350 of the associates they're looking for will be located in eastern Iowa and central Illinois.

Across the country, the company is gearing up to help customers with spring projects and they say they could use a hand.

On Tuesday, March 3 and on Saturday, March 7 all Lowe's locations in central Illinois will hold walk-in hiring events. This will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe's locations in eastern Iowa and west-central Illinois are hiring approximately 350 associates for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.