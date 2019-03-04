Publicist: Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering stroke

Actor Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died after suffering a recent stroke, his representative told media outlets.

Luke Perry - an actor who is best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995, Photo Date: July 22, 2018 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)

Arnold Robinson told USA Today that Perry was surrounded by his children, fiance and several other family members when he passed. He was 52 years old.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Last week, his publicist confirmed Perry had been hospitalized. Arnold Robinson told The Associated Press that Perry was “under observation.".

On the same day as his hospitalization, Fox announced “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival was in the works.

Perry had not signed on to the show at the time of their announcement.

"90210" co-star Ian Ziering paid tribute to his co-star on Twitter , where six of the worldwide top trending topics Monday morning were Perry-related. "I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," Ziering said. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Perry was born to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry II on Oct. 11, 1966, in Mansfield, OH. He grew up in Fredericktown, where he remained until moving to Los Angeles after high school.

His acting career, which began in 1982, spanned nearly four decades. His earliest roles came in late 80’s daytime soap operas “Loving” and “Another World.”

In 1990, he landed his signature role as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” It became one of Fox’s biggest shows and propelled him to stardom.

In a 2006 interview with The Associated Press, he recounted being partly inspired to pursue acting by a photo of Paul Newman his mother kept on her mirror.

He played out the memory of hearing his mother say, "He's the most beautiful man in the world, honey ... he's a movie star."

"I thought, 'OK, that's cool.' I watched him and, 'Yeah, man, who didn't want to be Paul Newman!'"

He married Rachel Sharp in 1993. The two remained married until 2003 and had two children, Jack and Sophie.

Jack is a professional wrestler who performs under the ring name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.

"When you are younger you can have only work, and I did for a long time," he told the AP in 2006. "But it doesn't command my attention that way anymore. A lot of the mysteries and the questions I had about it I've figured out, but life offers up mysteries every day."

He also voiced many animated characters over the years. His voice gave life to Sub-Zero on “Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm,” and animated versions of himself in “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Johnny Bravo.”

He had roles on television staples like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “and Will & Grace.”

In 2017, he landed the role of Fred Andrews on “Riverdale.”

