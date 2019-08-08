Luke Sky Walker Wanted in Tennessee

Tennessee police are looking for a 22-year-old named Luke Sky Walker.

They have a warrant out for him for theft of more than $1,000 worth of property.

Carter County authorities were clearly aware of the joke in a Facebook post, they said he was not armed with a light saber or missing a hand.

The post got the attention of actor Mark Hamill himself talked about the case on social media, tweeting "the sequel that nobody asked for and no one wants to see."

Hamill has tweeted about the Tennessee troublemaker before.

When he was arrested last year, Hamill tweeted about him, using the hashtags "misbegotten moniker" and "also too short for a Stormtrooper."

