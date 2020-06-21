LumberKings open stadium to allow game of catch for Father's Day on field

"You know growing up, I liked playing catch with my dad and my grandpa and so do a lot of the other guys in the office and so it was kind of a staple of being a child and you know playing that game of catch with your father" Said Adam Mckay, Clinton LumberKings Director of Operations.

Clinton's baseball team, the LumberKings, are altering their baseball stadium to a restaurant and providing a live concert on Saturday, May 30th.

The idea to allow fans to play father-child catch on NelsonCorp Field comes as a way for those to celebrate father's day while still being able to stay socially distanced.