Lyndon man identified as Whiteside County Jail inmate who died Wednesday

A Whiteside County Jail inmate who died Wednesday has been identified as Timothy R. Rippy, 59, of Lyndon, the Illinois State Police said Thursday.

According to ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation, preliminary information indicated Rippy was found unresponsive by deputies around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies and then emergency responders with the Morrison Fire Department performed CPR before Rippy was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday. ISP did not provide a preliminary cause of death.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has said the inmate had preexisting medical conditions.

During the medical emergency, the jail was put on lockdown for a short period of time.

