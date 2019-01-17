Lyons Postal Service resumes operations in Clinton

After a structural collapse in 2014, Lyons Postal Service will be reopening in Clinton, Iowa.

The postal service will resume operations on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Officials say retail window hours will be Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The P.O. Box lobby will be open 24 hours.

In October 2014 the Lyons Station was emergency suspended due to a structural collapse that was caused by a nearby stormwater separation project.

Officials say P.O. Box customers wishing to reactivate their previously assigned Lyons P.O. Box numbers should fill out a new P.O. Box application and pay the current box rental rate at the Lyons Station in addition to returning their current Clinton P.O Box keys to the Clinton Post Office. For more assistance, you can go to the Lyons Station or Clinton Post Office.