Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

The peak time will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between midnight and 4AM. All you will need to do is simply get away from city light, keep your social distance and look up!
Davenport The annual Lyrid meteor shower will peak this week. This year will be especially good too because of a new moon. This means there won't be as much light pollution allowing for as many as 10-20 meteors per hour.