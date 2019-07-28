UPDATE: Missing Macomb, Ill. boy found after several hours

UPDATE: Joseph Craig has been found.

ORIGINAL According to Macomb, Illinois police, they need help locating Joseph Craig, 13, who went missing Sunday evening.

According to the Facebook post from the department, Joseph was last seen going east from Eisenhower Tower around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing "a camouflage tank top with orange collar and gray shorts with a black stripe on the side and white socks."

In a comment on the post, a Facebook user said, "That boy needs a GPS on him." The Macomb Police Department responded with, "he has one and takes it off."

This is not the first time Joseph has gone missing. On July 15th, 2019, Macomb Police posted that Joseph was missing and later found. They wrote, "Joey is a 13 year old [sic] autistic young man and walked away from home. "

If you have any information, contact Macomb Police.

