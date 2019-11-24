MLK Center hosts 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner



The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invited everyone from all over the Quad Cities to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rock Island.

The center has been hosting the event every year for 30 years.

This year, there were 150 volunteers who helped serve up to 1,500 meals.

Jerry Jones, the center’s executive director, said its an effort to bring the entire community together for the holiday.

“Typically with Thanksgiving celebrations we think about feeding the needy,” said Jones. “That’s what’s happening here, but we’re also thinking about the need for fellowship.”

Jones said anyone with an appetite was invited to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“In this day and age it's so easy to get separated and dehumanize ourselves and not get to know each other,” he said. “It’s difficult to treat someone poorly when you get to know them.”

Latoya Lewis has volunteered for this event for a decade.

She said the event gets better every year.

“The people that come in actually feel welcome to be here, not like somebody is giving them something,” she said. “It’s like we’re making a relationship with them like family and friends.”

All of the volunteers, UnityPoint Health Trinity and Illinois Charitable Trust made the Thanksgiving meal possible.