MORE ROAD CLOSURES BEGIN MONDAY

We are seeing more road closures going into place today. This time, none of them are surrounding the I-74 bridge, but between those closures and the road closures due to flooding, it's making the morning commute a bit tricky. The road closures are listed below…

•Telegraph Road- One lane of travel in each direction from Clark Street to Elmwood Avenue

•Brady Street- 2 right lanes closed from 8th Street to Palmer Drive

•Division Street- Northbound right lane closed from 36th Street to 37th Street

•Division Street- Southbound right lane closed at 43rd Street

•Mound Street- Closed from 11th Street to 12th Street

