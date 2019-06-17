Machete-wielding 11-year-old describes fighting off home intruder

A man suspected of a home break-in, who was turned away by a boy with a machete, is scheduled to appear in a North Carolina court Monday.

Boy with machete fends off home intruder

Police captured Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, on Sunday, nearly two days after he escaped a hospital while seeking treatment for a head wound, said the Associated Press. Burlington, N.C., Police Sgt. Shane Brown told the AP that Hall was returned to Orange County, where he faces charges including second-degree kidnapping, assault on a child under 12, and breaking and entering.

Braydon Smith, the 11-year-old who fought off the intruder, spoke Sunday about what happened.

“You shouldn’t have done what you’ve done,” he said of the would-be robber. “You’re better off to get a job than breaking into other people’s house.”

Police said Hill entered Braydon's home through a window, while the boy was on the phone with his mom.

"He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house," Braydon said. "I knew that it wasn't loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to. He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn't call the 911 or anything.

"When I saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head."

The machete was a gift he normally uses to chop down trees but was apparently a weapon of self-defense Friday.

It's a lesson his dad, Christopher L. Smith, taught him few years ago when thieves ransacked their home.

"If they come in the door, you let them have it," said the father.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies say Hall rushed to the hospital but later escaped, refusing further treatment, when he knew the authorities were looking for him.

With Hall in custody, investigators are looking for two of his alleged accomplices.

Braydon says he'd feel safer if they all were caught, but he's ready to protect himself again.

"I knew I had to act in the heat of the moment," he said. "Always have your kids prepared for anything."

Copyright 2019 WTVD via CNN. All rights reserved.