Machine shed destroyed in early morning fire in Dubuque County

A machine shed was destroyed in an early morning fire in Dubuque County.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Epworth, Holy Cross, Centralia, New Vienna, and Farley fire departments responded to the 25000 block of New Vienna Road and found a 40x80 foot machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames.

The shed and its contents – farm machinery and equipment – are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is not considered suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.