A juvenile has been reported as missing in Macomb, Illinois. Police say 15-year-old Chebly McDonald left home on Wednesday, Jan. 2 and has yet to return home.

Officials say he may be staying with friends and they're asking parents to check in with their children regarding his whereabouts.

If you have seen Chebly, or have found him, please call 911 so we can get Chebly returned home.