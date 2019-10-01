Macomb police locate man after he was reported missing

Updated: Tue 12:26 PM, Oct 01, 2019

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: Police tell TV6 that Michael has been located and thank the community for their quick response in getting the word out.

ORIGINAL: Have you seen Michael Brewers? If so, police with the Macomb Police Department would like to hear from you.

Police say Michael Brewer was last seen walking a tan and white pit bull in the area of Memorial Drive and he hasn't been seen for over an hour.

Brewer has a diminished mental capacity and is prone to wandering according to police.

If you see him you're asked to call 911.

 