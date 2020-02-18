Macomb police report fake $100 bills after finding them on the street

City officials in Macomb are warning residents after they've seen the circulation of counterfeit money.

Officials with the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying the police department notified them of counterfeit $100 bills were blown around on the street. Police say this was in the 200 block of West Jackson Street.

"The currency is blush in color, smaller than a real bill, and is presumed to have Chinese characters printed on them," officials said in the post. "At this time, the bills have not been used in any transactions, but the Macomb Police Department urges all local businesses to be aware and inspect all incoming currency closely."

If you have any questions, please call the Macomb Police Department a 309-833-4505. Police ask that you do not call 911 unless it's an emergency.