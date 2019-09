Have you seen this man? Macomb police are looking for him in connection to a robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

Macomb police say Christian D. Walker has been identified as a suspect in their robbery investigation. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

If you have any information about Walker's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-TIPS or (309) 836-3222. All tips are anonymous, and you could receive an award.