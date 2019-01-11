Macomb police warning residents following fraudulent Medicare notices

Police in Macomb, Illinois are warning residents after they received multiple reports regarding fraudulent notices from Medicare.

Police say the notices were delivered in the mail and appeared similar to legitimate notices they normally receive. The notices also included their actual account number. The notice also stated the customer needed to pay a past due balance to avoid losing their coverage. Once customers reached out to Medicare about the notices, they were proven to be fraudulent.

The Macomb Police Department is encouraging all Medicare recipients to pay strict attention to any correspondence they receive and address any concerns with Medicare to prove authenticity prior to sending any payment. Those citizens who feel they have already been a victim of this scam are encouraged to contact Medicare and their banking facility.