Main Davenport Post Office resumes full retail operating hours

6-19: Update: The Davenport Main Post Office will resume full retail operating hours on Wednesday, June 19th. The post office is located at 933 W. 2nd Street.

Retails hours were temporarily reduced on May 31st due to flooding in the area. The flooding had receded and clean up has been done to allow normal operations to resume.

The United States Postal Service has announced it is suspending operations at Davenport's Main Office due to flooding impacting the facility.

Customers may retrieve Post Office Box mail, packages and other notice left items from street and PO Box delivery and continue any Business Mail Entry transactions until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

After 2 p.m., Wednesday, all mail items and services will be relocated to the Davenport Northwest Station, located at 4018 N Marquette, with full hours of 8:30 AM –5:00 PM Monday through Friday and 9:30 AM –1:00 PM on Saturday.

At this time, it is unknown when operations will resume at the Davenport Main Post Office.