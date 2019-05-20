Main Post Office reopening in downtown Davenport after flooding

The Davenport Main Post Office will reopen on West 2nd Street on Tuesday, May 21. Officials say they will resume full operations at the location at 933 West 2nd Street after being displaced due to flooding.

Credit: MGN Image

"After 12:00PM today, (Monday, May 20), all PO Box and hold mail items will be relocated back to the Davenport Main Office and available for pickup on Tuesday morning," the statement read.

The Davenport Main Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Post Office Box lobby is open 24 hours.