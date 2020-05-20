Mainly Dry Through Friday Night

Cloudy and cool conditions will be seen again today along with a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle. Temps will only reach the mid 60s again this afternoon. We will see minor improvements on Thursday, but not much as high may get back to the upper 60s and low 70s, but clouds will still be hanging around. Friday is looking mainly dry during daylight hours, before storms fire up overnight. This would allow temps to get back to the mid 70s and set up some heavy rain into Saturday morning. We will follow that up with a warmer weekend and dry Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms will be off and on from Sunday into Monday, but it’s too far out to get into specific timeframes.