Local dispatch and communications centers are warning people of a major 9-1-1 outage across Iowa.

Clinton County Communications posted a message to its Facebook page early Friday morning. it was shared by the Scott Emergency Communications Center. It says the outage is causing cell calls to 9-1-1 to be routed to the Iowa State Patrol office in Des Moines.

If you're calling, be prepared to provide more location information. You may also have to wait longer than normal due to the increased calls to the office.

Landline calls are not being affected.

