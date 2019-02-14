Majority of pet owners prefer to snuggle up with pets over partners

A majority of pet owners will cozy up to their furry friends on this Valentine's Day rather than their human partners.

Cat and Dog, Photo Date: 8/1/06 / Photo: Yukari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)

That's according to a survey by PetFirst.

The survey finds that 71 percent of pet owners actually prefer snuggling with their dog or cat. Only 10 percent say they prefer to snuggle with their partners, and 19 percent couldn't decide between the two.

Almost 95 percent say their pet is more likely to greet them at the door with a kiss or a purr than their sweetheart.