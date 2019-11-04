Make-A-Wish in need of volunteer wish granters

Make-A-Wish Illinois says they are in need of wish granters.

Lisa LaBelle's daughter, Morgan, is battling Leukemia and wished for a trip to Italy. (Credit: Lisa LaBelle)

Make-A-Wish is always looking for volunteers, but the Illinois chapter says they are especially in need now.

Janet Glavin, Make-A-Wish Illinois Senior Community Engagement Manager, led a training session for future wish granters in East Moline on Monday.

Glavin said being a wish granter is an ongoing learning process since every wish experience is different.

“Wish granters are typically working on one wish at a time,” Glavin said. “Right now the reason we are doing the training is because some of our wish granters are working on two to three of them at a time.”

She said the main job of a wish granter is to make connections with wish kids and support and engage with them along their wish journey.

Even though a few volunteers showed up to the training on Monday, Glavin said Make-A-Wish Illinois will still be in need of more wish granters.

One of the future wish granters that came to the meeting is a mom of a wish kid.

Lisa LaBelle said her daughter Morgan,19, is fighting Leukemia. Morgan has one year of treatment left. She was diagnosed when she was 17-years-old.

“We as a family believe it’s important for terminally ill or critically ill children to get to have a wish —- to be treated special because our society doesn’t always treat people with illness well,” said LaBelle.

LaBelle said seeing the joy that came from her daughters wish inspired her to become a wish granter.

“Morgan made her Make-A-Wish a trip to Italy,” said LaBelle. “She wanted to go to a place that she would never have thought she would go to.”

At the wish granter training, LaBelle and other volunteers learned steps to make wishes like Morgan’s come true.

Glavin said volunteers learned about different grant wishing policies, how to get creative with wishes and how to be supportive to wish kids.

Once wish granters are finished training they will work in teams of two to grant wishes to local kids.

Aspiring wish granters at the training said the opportunity to make a kid’s wish come true motivates them to volunteer.

Make-A-Wish Illinois said they are still in need of at least five volunteers to help grant wishes.

The organization says bilingual spanish speakers are always a great addition to helping out wish families.

Make-A-Wish says you can sign up to be a volunteer wish granter on its website.