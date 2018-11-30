It’s that time of year. An area school bus garage turns into a version of Santa’s Workshop. Season’s Greetings from the bus drivers in the North Scott Community School District.

It’s a beehive of activity as the drivers cut, wrap, and package. The annual gathering is their way of giving back to the community. The drivers donate their time, talent, and money to make this a Merry Christmas for less fortunate children and also senior citizens.

The group purchases presents for the kids and fruit baskets for seniors. All of the gifts stay within the school district. The territory covers two hundred twenty square miles.

The “basket brigade” loads cars and vans, delivering the fruit baskets door to door. Christmas presents are loaded on a school bus. The presents are delivered to the Scott County Library and put under the Angel Tree. Age appropriate gifts intended to brighten the holiday season for children.

Making Spirits Bright. Now that’s the Christmas Spirit!

