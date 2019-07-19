Making the most of this heat wave safely

We’re headed into a heatwave and while the temps will be oppressive- we’re trying to make the most of it but also, stay safe. As the saying goes, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” so we’re helping you get prepared for the days ahead.

Extreme heat is the cause of most annual, weather-related deaths and is typically classified as 2 to 3 days of high heat and humidity with temps above 90 degrees. Evaporation is slowed in these conditions and that makes it more difficult for the human body to regulate temperature.

We spoke with Jeremy Pessman, Fleet Community Relations Manager for Medic EMS and he knows that even though the public’s been warned, they’ll get calls this weekend, “We are... you still get the people that don't get out of the sun when they start to feel the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

Some straight forward details to help you out...

• Keep an extra eye on the children, pets and elderly. Also consider those with medical conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

• If you don't have AC at home, head out to places with air conditioning… more details here.

• If you’re outside, make it brief and take breaks in the shade. Also, try to limit this time to the mornings and evenings, when it's cooler.

• Wear a hat and loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and sports drinks help too.

• If you're training outdoors, pace yourself. The conditions this weekend are unlike any we've experienced so far this season.

• Try to avoid caffeine, alcohol and even warm foods.

Pessman says they see a big uptick in calls surrounding big events. Even though there is nothing huge this weekend, it’s still the summer. “We expect to see a lot of people out... it's the main part of the summer. Everyone's out doing family picnics, family reunions, having pool parties, so we expect to see a lot of people out enjoying the weather, even though it is pretty hot out” says Pessman. He says it’s okay to get out- just take precaution. “If you're out and you start to feel the sign and symptoms of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, call 9-1-1 or get to a nice cool place and cool your body down.”

For even more information on staying safe in the heat- head here.

